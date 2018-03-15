MMTC shares zoom 20% on bonus issue proposal

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The scrip of MMTC zoomed 20 per cent today ahead of its board meeting to discuss issue of bonus shares.

The stock soared 20 per cent to end at Rs 62.10 -- its highest trading permissible limit for the day -- on BSE.

At NSE, shares of the company jumped 20 per cent to close at Rs 62.10.

Led by the sharp jump in the stock price, the company added Rs 1,035 crore to Rs 6,210 crore in market valuation.

In terms of equity volume, 22.14 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

In a filing to BSE yesterday the company said, the board of directors of MMTC shall consider and approve the proposal for issue of bonus shares subject to consent of the President of India in its meeting to be held on March 19, 2018. PTI SUM ANS ANS