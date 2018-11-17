MNF blames Cong govt for underdevelopment, corruption in Mizoram

Aizawl, Nov 17 (PTI) Mizo National Front (MNF) general secretary Lalruatkima Saturday blamed the Congress government in Mizoram for the state's underdevelopment and corruption and said his party would ensure good governance and an accountable government, if voted to power in the coming Assembly polls.The MNF is contesting all the 40 seats in the November 28 state Assembly election.Lalruatkima told reporters that the present Congress government had never taken the moral responsibility for the bad road conditions in the state, the scarcity of essential commodities or the collapse of a bridge.If voted to power, the MNF would combat corruption by establishing the Lokayukta and ensure good governance and agovernment that was accountable, transparent and responsive, he said.The MLA accused the Congress government, Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla and his younger brother Lal Thanzara, who had been looking after the Public Works portfolio for 10 years, for the extremely bad road conditions in the north-eastern state.He alleged that the duo had awarded contracts only to a few non-tribal contractors, who were overburdened with work orders, which caused a delay in the completion of works.The "horrible" condition of the roads in the state was a result of a quid pro quo (a favour or advantage granted in return for something) nexus between Lal Thanhawla, Lal Thanzara and the non-tribal contractors, Lalruatkima alleged."The government awarded contracts worth Rs 122.52 crore to the Sunshine Overseas Corporation during 2010-2015, the company in which Lal Thanzara had a 21.6 per cent share," he said.A bailey bridge over the Tuirini river between Sesawng and Khawruhlian had collapsed in February, killing one person and injuring others. Under pressure from the opposition parties, Lal Thanzara had owned the moral responsibility for it and the MNF had demanded his resignation for alleged negligence of duty.Lalruatkima said decentralisation of power would be among the topmost priorities for the MNF if it came to power.Other focus areas would be health and education, the MNF leader said, adding that his party would introduce a system of annual recruitment of doctors, teachers and nurses through the state Public Service Commission as was being done for the state civil and police services.The poll results will be announced on December 11. PTI HCV KK RC