MNF chief submits to guv list of elected members to be sworn-in as ministers

Aizawl, Dec 13 (PTI) Mizo National Front (MNF) chief Zoramthanga Thursday submitted to the governor the names of elected members who would be sworn-in as ministers, the secretary of the MNF legislature party, Lalruatkima, said.He, however, was tight-lipped on the number of members to be sworn-in as ministers.Lalruatkima said the National Anthem would be played during the swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday, followed by Bible reading and prayer by Rev Lalhmingthanga, the Chairman of the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC).The MKHC is a conglomerate of leaders of 16 major churches in the state.The Leprosy choir would present "Hallelujah Chorus" during a function where Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan would administer the oath of office to the members of the council of ministers. PTI HCV SBN NSDNSD

