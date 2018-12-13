MNF chief submits to Mizoram Guv list of elected members to be sworn in as ministers

(Eds: Adds summoning of Assembly session by governor) Aizawl, Dec 13 (PTI) Mizo National Front (MNF) chief Zoramthanga Thursday submitted to the governor the names of elected members who would be sworn in as ministers, the secretary of the MNF legislature party, Lalruatkima, said.He, however, was tight-lipped on the number of members to be sworn in as ministers.Zoramthanga would be sworn in as the chief minister of Mizoram at the Raj Bhavan here at 12 noon on Saturday, along with his council of ministers.Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan formally invited the MNF chief on Wednesday to form the next government after receiving the signed notification of the Assembly poll result from Election Commission officials.The governor on Thursday summoned the first session of the Assembly from next Tuesday, sources in the assembly secretariat said. The session might continue for three or more days when swearing-in of 39 new MLAs of the 40-member state legislature would be conducted.Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma contested and won from two seats.Lalruatkima said the swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan will be followed by Bible reading and prayer by Rev. Lalhmingthanga, the Chairman of the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC).The MKHC is a conglomerate of leaders of 16 major churches in the state.The Leprosy Choir would present "Hallelujah Chorus" during a function where the governor would administer the oath of office to the members of the council of ministers. PTI HCV SBN NN NSD