MNF chief submits to Mizoram Guv list of elected members to be sworn in as ministers

(Eds: Adding details) Aizawl, Dec 13 (PTI) Mizo National Front (MNF) chief Zoramthanga Thursday submitted to the governor the names of elected members who would be sworn in as ministers, the secretary of the MNF legislature party, Lalruatkima, said.He, however, was tight-lipped on the number of members to be sworn in as ministers.The MNF president Zoramthanga would be sworn in as the chief minister of Mizoram at the Raj Bhavan here at 12 noon on Saturday, along with his council of ministers.Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan formally invited Zoramthanga on Wednesday to form the next government after receiving the signed notification of the result from Election Commission officials.Lalruatkima said the swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan will be followed by Bible reading and prayer by Rev Lalhmingthanga, the Chairman of the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC).The MKHC is a conglomerate of leaders of 16 major churches in the state.The Leprosy choir would present "Hallelujah Chorus" during a function where the governor would administer the oath of office to the members of the council of ministers.