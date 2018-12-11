MNF leading in 19 Mizoram seats, CM trailing

Aizawl, Dec 11 (PTI) The opposition Mizo National Front(MNF) is leading in 19 constituencies followed by the ZoramPeople's Movement (ZPM) in eight seats while the rulingCongress is leading in five seats in Mizoram, according to the state election department.The BJP is leading in one seat in the state that has a 40-member assembly.Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is trailing behind ZPMnominee Lalduhoma in the former's home turf Serchhip in thefirst round of counting, the election department said.The CM is also contesting from Champhai South seat.The lone woman minister of his cabinet, VanlalawmpuiiChawngthu, is also trailing behind former Assembly SpeakerLalchamliana in Hrangturzo seat.Former Chief Minister and MNF president Zoramthanga isleading in Aizawl East-I seat against ZPM's K Sapdanga.The ZPM is an alliance formed by two political partiesand four groups.BJP nominee and former minister Dr Buddha Dhan Chakma is leading in Tuichawng seat.Finance Minister Lalsawta is trailing in Aizawl East-II seat where Robert Romawia Royte of the MNF is leading. PTI HCV NN DVDV