MNF likely to win poll in Mizoram, CM loses in one of the two seats he is contesting

Aizawl, Dec 11 (PTI) The Mizo National Front (MNF) is likely to bounce back to power after 10 years in Mizoram winning 7 seats and establishing leads in 15 otherconstituencies in the 40-member assembly, according to results and trends available at 12.30 pm. The ruling Congress is leading in 5 constituencies, Election Commission sources said. Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla has been defeated by T J Lalnuntluanga of the MNF by 856 votes from Champhai South seat.He is also trailing in Serchhip constituency. The Congress had captured 34 seats in 2013 assembly poll while the MNF bagged 5.The MNF had lost power in the state in 2008.The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is leading in 9 seats and the BJP is ahead in two seats.Dr F Lalnunmawia of the MNF defeated the Agriculture minister K S Thanga by a margin of 2,037 votes in Aizawl South-III seat.Former assembly speaker Lalchamliana of the MNF defeated the lone woman MLA, Cooperation Minister Vanlalawmpuii Chawngthu, in Hrangturzo seat, while Lalrinawmaof the MNF retained the Tuikum seat by defeating Sangzela Tlau of the ruling Congress.Dr K Beichhua and Lalruatkima of the MNF also retained their seats, Siaha and Aizawl West-II, respectively.Former home minister Tawnluia of MNF won from Tuichang seat defeating his nearest ZPM rival W Chhuanawma by 701 votes.Finance Minister Lalsawta is trailing in the prestigious Aizawl East-II behind the MNF nominee Robert Romawia Royte.The BJP candidate and former minister Dr Buddha Dhan Chakma is leading by over 1,000 votes against MNF nominee R M Chakma in Tuichawng seat in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district.