MNF surging ahead in Mizoram with leads in 21 of 40 seats

Aizawl, Dec 11 (PTI) The Mizo National Front (MNF) issurging ahead having a lead in 21 of the 40 seats in MizoramAssembly while the ruling Congress is trailing way behind,according to trends available at 10 am.The Congress is leading in six constituencies, Election Commission sources said.The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is leading in 10seats and the BJP is leading in one seat.Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is trailing behind ZPM's chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma in Serchhip.He is also trailing behind T J Lalnuntluanga of the MNF in Champhai South seat.Finance Minister Lalsawta is trailing in the prestigious Aizawl East-II behind MNF nominee Robert Romawia Royte.BJP candidate and former minister Dr Buddha DhanChakma is leading by over 1,000 votes against MNF nominee R M Chakma in Tuichawng seat in south Mizoram's Lawngtlaidistrict.Former assembly speaker Lalchamliana of the MNF isahead of Cooperation Minister and the lone woman legislator Vanlalawmpuii Chawngte in Hrangturzo seat. PTI HCV SUN NN DVDV