MNM seeks minister's ouster after 'cut-Haasan's tongue' comments

(Eds: Adds TN Minister's reax) Chennai/Tuticorin(TN), May 14 (PTI) The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Tuesday sought the removal of a Tamil Nadu minister who said party chief Kamal Haasan's tongue should be cut off for commenting that independent India's "first extremist was a Hindu". Milk and Dairy Development Minister K T Rajenthira Bhalaji ridiculed MNM's demand and said his remark was made as an "advice" for the actor, in a bid to inform him of the public anger his comments had led to. He also promised to withdraw his remarks if Haasan expressed regret for his original statement. MNM general secretary A Arunachalam strongly condemned the senior AIADMK leader's comments, saying it showed that the minister lacked "political ethics and personal dignity". "As the elected representative of the people and the minister for milk and dairy development, Mr Rajendra Bhalaji has broken the promise he made when he took oath as a minister. So he must be removed from his post immediately," Arunachalam said in a statement. However, Bhalaji hit out at the MNM's demand and sought to know what violation of oath he had committed and if he was "speaking ill of a particular faith or promoting another." Haasan was not the President, Governor or Chief Minister to seek his removal as a Minister, he added. On Monday, Bhalaji had said Haasan's tongue should be cut off for saying that free India's "first extremist was a Hindu". "His tongue should be cut off... he has said (free India's first extremist) was a Hindu. Extremism has no religion, neither Hindu nor Muslim nor Christian," the minister had said. On Tuesday, he said he did not intend to hurt anybody with his remarks, but that it was reflective of the public mood against the actor-politician. The Minister said that in public meetings in villages, if someone speaks ill of a particular community, those concerned would respond by "throwing stones" or snap the power supply as "that is how they can show their anger." "If he (Haasan) issues a statement that he had made the remarks inadvertently and that Hindus need not feel hurt due to it, I will also immediately withdraw my statement," he told reporters at Tuticorin. Haasan had said on Sunday that "free India's first extremist was a Hindu", referring to Nathuram Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi. The actor-turned-politician's remarks had drawn condemnation from the BJP, which accused him of indulging in "divisive politics", but found the backing of the Congress and the Dravidar Kazhagam. Haasan had said he was one of those "proud Indians" who desires an India of equality and where the three colours in the Tricolour, an obvious reference to different faiths, "remained intact". "I am not saying this because this is a Muslim-dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. Free India's first extremist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it (extremism, apparently) starts," he had said in bypoll-bound Aravakurichi. Bhalaji demanded to know if the MNM founder would make similar comments against other faiths, adding Haasan has "joined the likes of DMK chief M K Stalin and DK leader K Veeramani who have made it a habit to tease Hindus and Hindu gods." He also took a jibe at Stalin's poll-time temple visits in 2016 and said, "we go everywhere-- to mosque, temple and church." The Minister said comments from popular actors like Haasan would become news and that people like Bhalaji would question him if he makes such controversial statements. "Why is he lighting a fire, spewing venom (that could create) a law and order problem? His remarks could incite terrorism, extremism... demeaning a particular faith is strongly condemnable," he added. Seeking to know if Haasan was "hobnobbing with seperatists," the Minister urged the Election Commission of India to act against MNM. He also lashed out at TNCC President K S Alagiri and Veeramani for supporting Haasan. "Alagiri is unift to live in India. He should go to Italy... It is stupid to make such comments," he said. The state Congress chief had alleged that Hindu outfits like RSS "believe in destroying those with opposing views" and equated the saffron organisation with ISIS, saying the Islamic organisation does not tolerate contrarian views even from fellow Muslims. He has also backed Haasan's comment, adding he would concur with the actor "not just 100 percent, but 1000 percent." Veeramani was always known to have "hurt Hindu sentiments," Bhalaji added. PTI SA ROH RCJ