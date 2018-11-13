MNRE seeks stakeholders' feedback on Indian Wind Turbine Certification Scheme

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Tuesday said it has circulated the draft Indian Wind Turbine Certification Scheme (IWTCS) for ensuring the quality of the wind energy projects in the country. The MNRE in consultation with the National Institute of Wind Energy Chennai has prepared a draft of new scheme called Indian Wind Turbine Certification Scheme (IWTCS) incorporating various guidelines, a ministry statement said. The IWTCS is a consolidation of relevant National and International Standards (IS/IEC/IEEE), technical regulations and requirements issued by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), guidelines issued by the MNRE and other international guidelines. It has also strived to incorporate various best practices from other countries to ensure the quality of the wind energy projects. The ministry has uploaded the draft scheme on its website and has invited comments from all stakeholders/public latest by December 5, 2018, for finalising the new scheme. The draft scheme enlists the guidelines for the benefit of all stakeholders from concept to lifetime of wind turbine, including Indian Type Approved Model (ITAM), Indian Type Certification Scheme (ITCS), Wind Farm Project Certification Scheme (WFPCS) and Wind Turbine Safety & Performance Certification Scheme (WTSPCS). The IWTCS is envisaged to assist and facilitate stakeholders-- Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), End Users -Utilities, SNAs, Developers, IPPs, Owners, Authorities, Investors and Insurers, Certification Bodies and Testing Laboratories. PTI KKS KKS MKJMKJ