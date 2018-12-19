MNS chief Raj Thackeray gets bail in 2008 case

Nashik (Maha), Dec 18 (PTI) A court in Igatpuri inNashik district of Maharashtra Tuesday granted bail to MNS chief Raj Thackeray in connection with a 2008 case of attackon a hotel by his party workers.Thackeray appeared in Igatpuri court on Tuesday, whereJudge K I Khan granted him bail. As part of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's strident protest against north Indians in 2008, the party workers had attacked a hotel, owned by a north Indian, in Igatpuri. Police had booked six persons, including Thackeray, in this connection. Although the other accused had been acquitted by the court earlier, it had issued summons against Thackeray as he had not appeared before it. PTI CORR NP AQS