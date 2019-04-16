MNS leader seeks police probe against Irani for 'false' info on degree

Pune, Apr 16 (PTI) An activist of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has moved a Pune court seeking registration of a case against Union minister Smriti Irani for allegedly giving false information about her educational qualification in her election affidavits. The activist, Rupali Patil-Thombare, filed the private complaint in the court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) B S Gaikwad Tuesday. A private complaint is filed when the applicant wants an order to police to probe the matter. Patil's plea said a case should be registered against Irani under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust), and the court should order the police to investigate it. In the affidavit accompanying her nomination for Amethi Lok Sabha seat this time, Irani did not mention that she had completed her graduation, but in 2004, she had mentioned that she did her BA from Delhi University in 1996, Patil alleged. The MNS leader told reporters that the court has reserved the order on her plea. PTI SPK KRK CK