Mob attacks family on Holi, six arrested

Gurgaon, Mar 22 (PTI) A mob pelted stones at a house here and beat up member of a family, in an attack triggered by a game of cricket on Holi, police said Friday. Six people were arrested for attempt to murder. "The incident occurred on Thursday evening at 5.00 pm when some of the victim family members, belonging to a minority community, were playing cricket outside their residence in Bhup Singh Nagar," ACP, Gurgaon, Shamsher Singh said. The family later alleged it was a planned attack by a group of people "backed" by a Hindutva group. The police, however, did not confirm the allegation. A mob of about 40 people was allegedly involved in the attack on the family of three or four people in Bhondsi area, police said. According to a victim, Shahid, six to seven drunk people asked his my family members not to play cricket on the street. The ACP said when the family continued to play cricket, the assailants were joined by over 40 youths who attacked the family with batons, iron rods, hockey sticks, and water pipes. In a bid to save themselves, the victims rushed into their house but some of the attackers managed to barge in and beat them. The ones who didn't enter pelted stones at the house. They attacked Shahid with sticks and iron rods until he lost consciousness, the officer added. The attack was captured on cellphone by one of the victims. The video clip purportedly showed women family members pleading for mercy while Shahid was being thrashed, he said. "We have registered a case of attempt to murder and other relevant sections against the attackers at Bhondsi Police station. We have arrested six goons and efforts are on to identify others with the help of the video," the ACP said. The victim family claimed the police took about 40 minutes to come to their rescue, though they kept calling on the help number. By then, the attackers had escaped, they claimed. PTI CORR INDIND