Mobile app for booking parking space in Jaipur launched

Jaipur, Jul 23 (PTI) A mobile app for booking car parking space in Jaipur was launched by the city police on Tuesday.Through the app, people can also share information about unattended vehicles in parking zones, an official said.It would help police in finding stolen vehicles which are usually left unattended in parking spaces so that they cannot be traced, the official said.Using app, people can also inform the authorities about vehicles in no-parking zones, Additional Commissioner of Police Ajaypal Lamba said.