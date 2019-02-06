Mobile application 'MoooFarm' launched to cater to small dairy farmers

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Wednesday launched a mobile application developed by Australia-based agri-tech company MoooFarm to provide advisory services to dairy farmers. The minister said India has become a leading producer of foodgrains, cotton, sugarcane, milk, and fruit and vegetables with the help of technology and hardwork of farmers. He said there is a need to focus on quality to become a leading exporters of farm products. MoooFarm, founded by Param Singh, is a mobile application that provides end-to-end last-mile connectivity solution offering extension and technology to the smallholder dairy farmers. It has announced a tie-up with Prabhat Dairy to held farmers. Through this application, MoooFarm aims to build a self-sustained dairy farming community by leveraging information and communications technology (ICT) applications and creating employment opportunities for the youth and financial empowerment for women.As India is the world's largest milk producer and consumer of milk products, the dairy sector has huge growth potential.To harness the potential, MoooFarm offers smart learning solutions to farmers which enable them to tackle the challenges and achieve greater profitability along with improved quality standards. The application generates need-based alerts and allows farmers to map the entire life cycle of each cattle. Apart from that, it manages farmer's dairy accounts and encourages them with rewards and incentivise. With strong call centre support, it connects farmers to input suppliers, service providers and credit & insurance companies through an e-commerce platform.MoooFarm leverages data analytics and harnesses the power of big data to get real-time dashboard on the impact on the productivity and income of dairy farmers.Various types of analytics based on milk, herd, breeding method, health, productivity and extension can be derived from the data captured through both Apps, leading to informed decision making for all the stakeholders involved.The application is bolstered with a network of Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE), one each for every 2-3 villages covering about 100-150 farmers.The VLEs along with experts visit each farmer's doorstep for training on ICT and dairy best practices. PTI MJH HRS