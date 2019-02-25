Mobile data from suspected JeM members extracted, being analysed: UP police

Lucknow, Feb 25 (PTI) Data from the mobile phones of the two suspected Jaish terrorists arrested from Deoband town in Saharanpur district was extracted on Monday at a court here and is being analysed by investigators for leads, a senior Uttar Pradesh ATS official said.In a statement, the Anti-Terrorist Squad official also said "some persons" linked to the two men belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad, the group behind the deadly Pulwama attack, were questioned.Director General of Police OP Singh previously said the two men were "using BBM, virtual numbers and an app not available on Google Play Store" to communicate.They discussed movement of weapons and preparations for a major terror incident, he has said.Shahnawaz Ahmad Teli, from Kulgam in J&K, and Aquib Ahmad Malik, from Pulwama, were arrested on Thursday night and .32 bore pistols and cartridges were seized from them.Aged between 20-25 years, they were staying in Deoband and posing as students without taking admission anywhere, according to DGP Singh.They were trying to recruit for JeM, he said.He said it was "difficult to say" whether the two men had come to Deoband before the Pulwama attack on February 14.On Saturday, the two suspected JeM terrorists were sent to 10-day police custody by a court. PTI NAV ABHABH