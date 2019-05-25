Mobile internet service restored in parts of Kashmir

Srinagar, May 25 (PTI) Mobile internet service was restored Saturday in parts of Kashmir two days after it was suspended across the valley in the wake of killing of Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Zakir Musa, chief of an Al-Qaeda affiliate, in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district, officials said.However, they said only low speed (2G) services have been restored.Mobile internet was restored in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Baramulla and Kulgam districts of the Kashmir Valley, the officials said.They said the internet facility on mobile devices was restored in view of the improving situation.The decision to restore the services fully and in other districts of the valley would be taken after assessing the situation, they said. PTI SSB MIJ KJKJ