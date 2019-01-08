MobileODT and Partners to Launch First Wide-Scale Deployment of AI screening for Cervical Cancer

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHENNAI, India, January 8, 2019/PRNewswire/ --MobileODT, developer of the Enhanced Visual Assessment (EVA) System, will partner with Genworks and Apollo Hospitals to deliver its FDA-cleared smart mobile colposcope in India to perform the first large-scale pilot of Augmented Intelligence (AI) for use in cervical cancer screening. This will give healthcare professionals cutting edge, yet low-cost mobile technology to reach millions of women across India who previously had limited access to life saving cervical exams.432 million women in India are at risk of developing cervical cancer, yet only 3.1% receive screening. Lack of equipment, qualified colposcopists, and socioeconomic conditions contribute to low screenings. When HPV testing or a Pap Smear screening does occur, 80% with positive results do not return for treatment resulting in unnecessary loss of life for a highly treatable form of cancer.With AI capabilities, remote collaboration, and improved workflow, the EVA System can provide better access to cervical cancer screening through non-expert analysis at the point of care. The EVA System is currently in use in 29 countries and over 50 US health systems.The clinical study to be conducted at Apollo Hospital Centres throughout India will improve the AI algorithm used in cervical cancer detection by comparing cytologic cotesting to the algorithm performance, using biopsy as ground truth. This represents the first wide-scale validation of the algorithm, screening up to 250 women each day.Using the EVA System along with the algorithm will greatly improve women's lives across India with on the spot diagnosis and improved patient tracking through the secure digital platform. A previous pilot conducted in six Apollo Hospital Centers to assess the value of the EVA System on improving patient and provider experience found that the EVA System helped early detection of cervical cancer for almost three times as many women compared to those who were identified positive with Pap smear. The study was coordinated by Apollo Research and Innovations (ARI), the research division of Apollo Hospitals Group.About MobileODTMobileODT is reimagining medical visualization and software technology to enhance women's health, saving lives by enabling early cancer detection. MobileODT contact:Yael Misrahi - yaelmisrahi@mobileodt.comAbout GenworksGenworks Health is one of the largest healthcare distribution and solutions providers in India. GenWorks Health enables healthcare providers to access affordable technologies and enable adoption to improve clinical outcomes.Genworks contact:Geetanjali Chowdhury - geetanjali.chowdhury@genworkshealth.comSource: MobileODT PWRPWR