Mobileum Further Strengthens its Executive Team

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CP Murali joins as President - India Operations BANGALORE, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading mobile network software and solutions company, Mobileum, has today further strengthened its senior management team, appointing C P Murali to the new role of President - India Operations. Murali's strategic responsibilities will also include global delivery, managed services, and providing insight and guidance to global engineering. Prior to joining Mobileum, Murali was the President and Chief Operating Officer of Aricent where he was responsible for global operations and strategic client relationships. Murali was also responsible for the financial and statutory requirements of the company in India. Announcing the appointment, Mobileum's Global CEO Bobby Srinivasan said: "We are committed to continuing to grow and develop our business by attracting talented, experienced and successful leaders to join our management team. Murali brings to our leadership team his great knowledge of the Indian and global markets, a wealth of experience of developing technology solutions, and a shared vision for Mobileum's future growth." During close to two decades with Aricent, Murali - who holds a bachelor's degree in Physics and a master's in computer science from the University of Delhi, India - led the company's product engineering services. Under his leadership, the company successfully restructured from a captive software development firm to an industry-leading engineering software and services company. Murali previously served at the Center for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), a premier telecom R&D institution set up by the Indian Government where he was part of a pioneering software engineering team that designed and developed digital switching systems for the Indian market. "This is an exciting time to be joining Mobileum as the mobile industry gears up for a wave of change," said Murali. "With 5G and IoT services set to grow and dominate, Mobileum's analytics-based approach to software solutions, services and development means the company has the knowledge and expertise to help operators fuel that growth and manage that change." About Mobileum: Mobileum offers roaming, counter fraud, revenue assurance & network signaling security solutions powered by real time data analytics & AI that generate revenue, reduce costs and accelerate digital transformation. Mobileum's Active Intelligence platform integrates its core portfolio technologies, along with advanced customer behavior analysis, into a powerful platform that delivers end-to-end solutions. Mobileum's market-leading solutions help grow and protect existing revenue streams, as well as generate new revenue through partnering with customers to deliver innovation in the CSP business model. Mobileum has more than 600 customers in 150 countries, including some of the largest and most progressive operators in the world. For more information please visit: www.mobileum.com PWRPWR