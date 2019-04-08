Mobius Foundation Launches Sanjeevani Project Phase II

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SONEPAT, India, April 8, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Mobius Foundation successfully concluded the Phase I of Sanjeevani Project today. The project was initiated as a mass tree plantation drive on 7th of June, 2018 to mark the occasion of World Environment Day. 5000 saplings were planted around the villages of Sonepat and Panipat districts of Haryana with the objective to create awareness of the environmental benefits of trees among students and farmers. Many significant dignitaries supported the cause including SDO, Agriculture; SDM, Gohana; KVK Scientist, Panipat; DDM, Panipat (NABARD); President of 33 Farmer Clubs and Sarpanch of villages Chidana, Kakrana and Shamdi, Sonepat. An essay competition among nine schools was also held as a part of the initiative.On the successful completion of Phase I, Mr. Pradip Burman (Founder, Mobius Foundation) addressed the gathering including other dignitaries like Mr. M.J. Saxena (MD, Ayurvet Limited); Dr. R. S. Khanna (Chairman - Kwality); Dr. A.C. Varshney (Director General - ARF); Dr. Vijay Pal Singh (Dy. Director - FSSAI); Maj. Gen M.L. Sharma (Chairman - National Academy of Vet. Sc.); and Mr. Vijay Pratap Singh (CHRO - Ayurvet). Guests from various government departments included Shri. Sanjay Kumar, Dr. JK Mandal, Dr. Rajbeer, Mr. Rajesh Hooda, Dr. Dalal, Dr. Satish and Mr. Yadubeer Singh.Speaking on the occasion Mr. Pradip Burman said, "Last year in June, Mobius Foundation initiated Phase I of our tree plantation drive. Having achieved what we set out to, we have launched Phase II of the project today. I am proud of all the people involved in this great cause. #ProjectSanjeevani."The event opened with a review of Environment and Sustainability Exhibition by students, followed by insightful speeches, dance performances and three special award ceremonies - for winners of the essay competition, for students who participated in the cultural programme and science exhibition, and for schools that participated in the drive.To conclude, Mr. Pradip Burman launched the 2nd Phase of the ecological conservation project 'Sanjeevani'.About Mobius Foundation Established in 2015, Mobius Foundation is committed to supporting environmental sustainability by empowering and encouraging healthy behaviour. It has a vision to collaborate with a diverse range of public and civil partners to advance the cause of green living by planting practices of sustainable consciousness in Indian citizens. The foundation aims to instill a sense of responsibility towards the environment through different projects - education, renewable energy, recycling and population stabilization.About Shri Pradip Burman Mr. Pradip Burman is an influential leader, grandson of Dr. S.K. Burman, the founder of one of India's largest ayurvedic and natural healthcare manufacturing companies, Dabur. He currently serves as a chairman of Mobius Foundation, Dabur Nepal, Sanat Products Ltd., and Ayurvet Ltd. A sworn environmentalist, he has dedicated his life to guide organisations towards environment conservation and sustainability.For more details, please contact us at info@mobiusfoundation.in or call on +91(0)11-49854523, +91(0)11-49433823.Source: Mobius Foundation PWRPWR