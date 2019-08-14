Mobius Foundation to organize International Conference on Sustainability Education

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, August 14th, 2019: With an aim to draw out the challenges related to sustainability education Mobius foundation is going to organize an educational conference ICSE (International Conference on Sustainability Education)-2019. The conference would be held in the national capital on 9th and 10th of September. It would try to explore the pathways to address the challenges by empowering learners with new skills, values, and attitude.The conference will have around 400 participants from across the globe. There will be a group of stakeholders from many other disciplines including policy makers, teachers and educators, scientists, environmentalists, individuals from private sectors and civil society etc. Around 400 school students from across the country including 40 Australian students sponsored by Climate Reality Project for the conference.Education system has to deal with global as well as regional and national issues which are particularly relevant to South Asia. To bring such changes we need to change the curriculum & pedagogies and to empower educators. Besides sharing expertise, the conference will encapsulate a set of recommendations and action plans that will help formulate the future strategy.Dr Ram Boojh, Director Programme, Former Unesco, Environment Programme specialist, Mobius Foundation said, Education helps us bring desired changes in the society and by imbibing sustainability principles we can deal with environmental problems too. Most of these problems are manmade and can be resolved by human efforts only.Education has been used as a tool for social change since time immemorial. Today, owing to growing environmental challenges, there is a need of change in ideas and attitudes towards planet earth which can be brought only through education.Environmental education has emerged as a distinct discipline over the years along with evolution in approaches and methodologies of teaching and learning. Its interesting to note the transition from environment education (EE) to education for sustainable development (ESD) and now the system is moving towards more focused climate change education (CCE), added Dr Boojh. Most of the environmental problems are manmade and can be resolved humans only, in which education plays a key role. Sustainability education is an untapped resource in addressing challenges related to environment, climate change and sustainable development. Although, there has been various efforts globally in this direction, still educators as well as policy and decision makers have not yet fully utilized potential of education to address these challenges.There is a hope that the conference will help thought leaders of the sector in creating a network of stakeholders. It will enhance the capacity of the sector to take better decisions that will ultimately improve the efficiency and quality. Curriculum developers are the backbones of our education system and are often kept in background and play hardly any role in the implementation process. With ICSE 2019 we are trying to provide platform for them to participate actively and contribute from formulation to implantation. Dr. Bhooj further saidWith the aim is to bridge the gap between practice and theory, ICSE will be a unique platform working in the unchartered territory of environmental education aiming to bring practitioners and educators together. Stakeholders from all walks will discuss the challenges towards transformation to an inclusive and quality education and way to mitigate them. PWRPWR