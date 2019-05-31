Moby cancels book tour after Natalie Portman controversy

Los Angeles, May 31 (PTI) Musician Moby has cancelled future public appearance in the wake of a controversy over the Natalie Portman dating claims that he made in his memoir "Then It Fell Apart".In the book, the 53-year-old artiste claimed he briefly dated the actor after she "flirted" with him in his dressing room at one of his shows. Portman, 37, has rejected his claims, saying she was not flirting with him but the musician was instead being "creepy" towards her. "I was surprised to hear that he characterised the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school," she told Harper's Bazaar UKAfter the furore over Moby's claims he apologised to Portman. And now in a note posted on his official website, he announced that he is no longer going on a tour across the UK and Ireland to promote the memoir."Moby is cancelling all upcoming public appearances for the foreseeable future. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause," read the announcement. "All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase, and Moby is happy to provide signed bookplates to everyone who bought tickets to these events," it added.Moby also shared the news on Instagram in a post accompanied by framed words "last post.""I'm going to go away for awhile. But before I do I want to apologise again, and to say clearly that all of this has been my own fault."I am the one who released the book without showing it to the people I wrote about. I'm the one who posted defensively and arrogantly. Im the one who behaved inconsiderately and disrespectfully, both in 2019 and in 1999. There is obviously no one else to blame but me," he wrote in the post.In his apology to Portman, Moby admitted that he was "inconsiderate" towards the actor and should have let her know that she would be a part of his memoir."As some time has passed I've realized that many of the criticisms levelled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in 'Then It Fell Apart' are very valid. I also fully recognize that it was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction."I have a lot of admiration for Natalie, for her intelligence, creativity, and animal rights activism, and I hate that I might have caused her and her family distress," Moby wrote on Instagram on Saturday.The musician said he should have acted "more responsibly and respectfully" when he and Portman met almost 20 years ago. PTI RB BKBK