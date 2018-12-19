MoCA apparently went overboard in concessions to Delhi airport operator: PAC report

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Ministry of Civil Aviation Ministry has "apparently gone overboard" in extending concessions to Delhi airport operator DIAL, the Public Accounts Committee said Wednesday.The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) is operating the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on public private partnership.The PAC has flagged various concerns in the report on 'Implementation of Public Private Partnership - Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi' tabled in Parliament.The ministry has "apparently gone overboard while extending concessions to the DIAL, has been privy to preposterous commercial expansion at the airport and has been disappointing in monitoring the implementation of the PPP project by the DIAL," the report said.The panel, headed by senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, also said that it desires that a cost - benefit analysis be carried out to see whether such projects are actually serving the public interests or only benefitting the private partners.Further, the committee has suggested a review of the DIAL's performance be undertaken by a Committee of Secretaries (CoS).GMR group is the majority shareholder of the DIAL. Others are the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Germany's Fraport. PTI RAM BALBAL