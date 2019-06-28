Mock exercise for earthquake preparedness conducted in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) A state-level mock exercise on earthquake preparedness was conducted by authorities in Delhi-NCR, a statement said.It stated that a scenario was depicted involving an earthquake of magnitude 7 occurred on Sohna fault line with epicentre of 35 kilometers in South Delhi.All concerned departments swung into action to respond to the emergency call, the statement said.The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) roped in Army, National Disaster Response Force, Home Guards, Air Force and central armed forces for requisite help.To check authorities' preparedness, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev visited Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) and took stock of situation of the preparedness and progress of search and rescue operation carried out in all the 11 districts. PTI BUN BUN KJKJ