Model and actor Kim Porter dies at 47

Los Angeles, Nov 16 (PTI) Former model and actor Kim Porter, who dated Sean "Diddy" Combs from 1994 to 2007, died Thursday. She was 47.A representative for the music mogul confirmed the new to E! News."Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time," the representative said.Porter and Diddy had three children together, including twin daughters, D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 11, and son, Christian, 20. Diddy also helped raise Porter's son from a previous relationship, Quincy, 27, who she had with record producer Al B Sure.TMZ, which first reported the news, said Porter went into cardiac arrest on Thursday at noon after suffering from pneumonia for several weeks, though her official cause of death has not yet been revealed.Porter was born in Georgia and began her career as a model before moving to Atlanta. She appeared in TV shows "Single Ladies" and "Wicked Wicked Games" as well as movies "Mama I Want To Sing" and "The Brothers".She also featured on Diddy's show "I Want to Work for Diddy".