Model code for a longer duration hinders development: Haryana minister

Chandigarh, Mar 31 (PTI) A Haryana minister said on Sunday the model code of conduct enforced for a longer duration hinders development. Anil Vij, the health and sports minister in the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government, pointed out that apart from the Lok Sabha polls, the assembly and panchayat elections were due in the state later this year and the code of conduct would again come into effect, leaving little time for undertaking development works. "Such a long duration of model code of conduct hinders development. In Haryana, Lok Sabha polls are scheduled in the sixth phase, which is on May 12, but all works have already come to a halt," Vij tweeted. The model code came into effect with the announcement of the poll dates by the Election Commission on March 10. "In view of the Vidhan Sabha polls in the state later this year, the model code will again come into effect. Afterwards, there are the panchayat polls. The Election Commission should discuss this issue with all parties," Vij tweeted. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader favoured that the duration for which the model code remains in force should be limited. "The days (of model code) should be limited. It should be enforced only at those places that are going to polls, from the date of filing of nominations till the time votes are counted. Otherwise, in Haryana, brakes will be put on (development) works (due to model code) for the entire year," the Ambala Cantonment MLA said. The polling for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held on May 12. PTI SUN VSDHMB