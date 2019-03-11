Model Code of Conduct: Muzaffarnagar admin removes hoardings of govt schemes

Muzaffarnagar, Mar 11 (PTI) With the model code of conduct coming into effect after the announcements of Lok Sabha poll schedule, the district authorities have started to remove hoardings advertising central and state government schemes, officials said Monday. The Election Commission of India Sunday announced the schedule for the general elections according to which eight districts in western Uttar Pradesh including Muzaffarnagar will go to polls in first phase on April 11. City Magistrate Atul Kumar said that teams led by subdivisional magistrates removed several hoardings in the district including those put up by the central and state governments.The step was taken after the Model Code of Conduct kicked in Sunday with the announcement of the poll schedule. Among other restrictions, the model code bars the government from announcing any policy move that may impact voters' decision. Meanwhile, District Magistrate and District Election Officer Ajay Shanker Pandey told newsmen that 19,68,784 voters including 9,06,736 women will exercise their franchise in the constituency.He said 915 polling centres and 2,167 booths have been established in the constituency. PTI COR TIRTIR