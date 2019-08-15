Model of INS Kolkata unveiled at Jamia Millia Islamia on I-Day

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) A model of Indian naval ship INS Kolkata was unveiled at the Jamia Millia Islamia on the occasion of Independence Day on Thursday.Students of the Jamia schools and university, joined by the faculty members, teachers and officials of these institutions, celebrated the 73rd Independence Day on the university campus.Describing Jamia Millia Islamia as "mini India", its vice-chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar said students and staffers from various parts of the country were studying and working in the university. It had a cosmopolitan culture and those associated with the university were gender sensitive, she added.Akhtar also talked about the continuous improvements in the university's national and international rankings and said further efforts should be made to upgrade its status."We are getting full support from the government and hopefully, we will be able to start a medical college-cum-hospital in the near future," she added. Talking about the centenary celebrations of the university next year, Akhtar asked all faculties, centres, departments and schools to contribute in order to make it a grand success.She advised school students to forge a friendship with books, respect their elders, love their juniors and fulfil the expectations of their parents.After addressing the gathering, Akhtar unveiled the model of INS Kolkata, which was presented to the university by the Indian Navy. It was installed in front of the FTK-CIT building of the university.INS Kolkata is the lead ship of the Kolkata Class Stealth Guided-Missile Destroyer of the Indian Navy. It was constructed at Mazgaon Dock Limited (MDL) and commissioned into the Navy on August 16, 2014.Akhtar said the installation of the model ship will motivate the students to join the armed forces to ensure the security and integrity of the country. She also thanked the navy for presenting the model ship to the university. PTI SLB NITRC