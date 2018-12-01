scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Moderate intensity quake hits Kullu in Himachal Pradesh

(Eds: Correcting Richter scale reading) Shimla, Dec 1 (PTI) A moderate intensity earthquake measuring three hit Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district Saturday, the Meteorological Department said.The tremors were felt in and around Kullu district at 12.52 am Saturday and the epicentre was at a dept of 10 km, it said.However, there were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property. PTI DJI NSDNSDNSD

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos