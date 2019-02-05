Moderate intensity quake jolts Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 5 (PTI)A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 5.6 shook Kashmir Tuesday, causing panic among residents who ran out of their homes. The earthquake struck at 10.17 pm and lasted several seconds, officials said. The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 80 kilometres in northwestern Kashmir, 118 kilometres from Srinagar, the officials said after revised data came in. Earlier, they had said the quake struck at a depth of 40 km. There were no reports of any casualties or damage so far.PTI MIJ/PR CK ABH CKCK