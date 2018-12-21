Moderate quake in J-K's Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah (J&K), Dec 21 (PTI) A moderate intensity earthquake Friday shook the Bhaderwah Valley and parts of Bhalessa in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said, adding that there was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property. The quake measuring 3.7 struck the Bhaderwah belt at 3.48 am, MeT officials said. The epicentre was 7 km north-east of Bhaderwah. The tremor was felt in the Bhaderwah Valley, Chiralla and parts of Bhalessa, they said. Notwithstanding sub-zero temperatures, panic-stricken people rushed out of their homes. There is no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property, Bhaderwah Assistant Superintendent of Police, Rajinder Singh, said. PTI CORR AB AD CK