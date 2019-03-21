Moderate quake jolts west Meghalaya

Shillong, Mar 21 (PTI) An earthquake of moderate intensity rocked western Meghalaya on Thursday evening, officials said. The earthquake of magnitude 4.7 shook the region around 8 pm, officials at the regional seismological centre here told PTI. There was no report of any casualty, police said. The quake lasted for a few seconds and had its epicentre in remote East Garo Hills district at a depth of about 10 km below the earth's crust. Mild tremors were felt in Shillong. PTI JOP NNHMB