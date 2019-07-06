Moderate to heavy rains lash parts of Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, Jul 6 (PTI) Moderate to heavy rains lashed many parts of Uttar Pradesh, a Meteorological (MeT) department official said Saturday.Bhinga in Shravasti district recorded 23 cm rainfall followed by Fatehpur (14 cm), Allahabad (13 cm), Kakardarighat (12 cm), Bhatpurwaghat (11 cm), Kanpur (11 cm), Banda and Etawah 10 cm rainfall each, they said.While, Hardoi, Karchana, Unnao and Sahaswan recorded 9 cm rainfall each, Baharich, Misrikh, Hathras, Jhansi, Kasganj, Sharthan and Aurriya received 7 cm each, the weatherman said. South-west monsoon has been active over eastern Uttar Pradesh and vigorous over western districts leading to light to moderate rain and thunder showers at most places in the state, the official said.Allahabad recorded a maximum of 40.3 degrees Celsius while the temperature markedly fell in Moradabad, Agra and Jhansi division. The temperatures were above normal in Gorakhpur, Faizabad and Bareilly divisions. The met department has predicted rains at most places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and at many places in western Uttar Pradesh. PTI SAB MAZ RT