Moderate to heavy rains lash parts of Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, Jul 13 (PTI) Moderate to heavy rains lashed many parts of Uttar Pradesh, a Meteorological (MeT) department official said Saturday. South-west monsoon remained normal which resulted in light to moderate rains at few places, heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in east Uttar Pradesh and light to moderate rains at isolated places in west Uttar Pradesh, the MeT department said.Birdghat in Gorakhpur district recorded 17 cm rainfall followed by Ballia (16 cm), Chandradeep ghat in Gonda (15 cm), Domariaganj in Siddharthnagar district (14 cm), Bansgaon in Gorakhpur District (13 cm), Gorakhpur (12 cm), Ghoshi in Mau district (10 cm), they said.While Mukhlishpur (Azamgarh), Regoli, Khalilabad (Sant Kabir Nagar), Bhinga (Shravasti), Basti, Muhammadabad received 9 cm each, Gaighat (Ghazipur) 8 cm, Bani (Lucknow), Maharajganj and Akbarpur (Ambedkar Nagar) received 7 cm each, the weatherman said.A report from Central Water Commission said that Ganga at Kachlabridge, river Sharda at Palia Kalan and Sharda Nagar and River Ghaghra at Elgin Bridge, Ayodhya and Turtipar and Rapti at Balrampur were flowing at dangerous levels.Aligarh recorded the highest temperature in the state at 38 degrees celsius while the maximum temperature was below normal in Gorakhpur, Faizabad, Bareilly and Moradabad divisions.The met department has predicted rain and thunderstorm at isolated places in the state on Sunday.