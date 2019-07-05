Modi 2.0 government's maiden Budget disappointing, lacks direction: Gehlot

Jaipur, Jul 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Friday termed the Union Budget as "disappointing", saying it lacked direction and had no clear purpose.The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Budget for 2019-20 following which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented it in the Lok Sabha. "First #Budget of NDA govt's 2nd term lacks direction. Its purpose is not clear and it is disappointing.. There is no concrete plan or solution to accelerate growth of economy, to create jobs or to increase flow of investment," Gehlot tweeted."Gaon, Gareeb and Kisaan are mentioned as mere slogans without any concrete schemes to deal with farm distress. No relief to middle class or salaried class either. On top of it, raising fuel prices will put further burden on common people," he wrote.The chief minister said that the budget speech did not mention anything about agriculture and it reflects that the government is not at all serious about improving conditions in rural sector.The finance minister did not mention various budgetary allocations in her speech, which has been part of past budget speeches, he said.Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje congratulated Modi and Sitharaman, saying the Budget was inclusive."With focus on national security, economic development and social progress, Budget 2019 aims to win everyone's trust," she said. Raje said that the Budget furthers Modi's vision of empowering women, uplifting farmers and ensuring opportunities for the youth.From rural to urban- the budget is equipped to chart India's path for unprecedented growth, she said.PTI AG RHL