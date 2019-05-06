Modi, a 'boxer' who punched Advani, failed to fight unemployment: Rahul

Bhiwani (Har), May 6 (PTI) Congress President Rahul Gandhi Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "boxer" who entered the ring to fight unemployment but ended up punching his "coach" and veteran BJP leader L K Advani.The Gandhi scion used the boxer analogy at a poll rally in Bhiwani, which is known as India's boxing nursery and has produced famous boxers including Vijender Singh, who is fighting the Lok Sabha polls as a Congress nominee in the national capital."A boxer Narendra Modi, who boasted of his 56-inch chest, entered the ring to fight unemployment, farmers' issue, corruption and other issues," the Congress chief said."Narendra Modi's coach Advani ji, other team members like Gadkari were there... Modi entered the ring and the first thing he did was to deliver a punch on Advani's face," he said, adding that the prime minister had "insulted" the senior BJP leader.After punching Advani, this boxer knocked out small shopkeepers with demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax, said Rahul Gandhi referring to the Goods and Services Tax (GST). From Bhiwani-Mahendergarh Lok Sabha constituency, Congress has fielded its former MP Shruti Choudhary, grand daughter of former Haryana chief minister, late Bansi Lal, and daughter of sitting MLA Kiran Choudhary.Shruti, among others, is pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) sitting MP Dharamvir.The Lok Sabha constituency, along with other ten seats of Haryana, goes to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of the ongoing general elections. PTI SUN VSD RHL