Modi, Abe take express train to travel to Tokyo

Yamanashi (Japan), Oct 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe Sunday rode an express train to travel to Tokyo after spending eight hours together in the scenic Yamanashi prefecture where they held informal talks and visited a factory of industrial manufacturer. Modi, who arrived in Japan last evening to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit, was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival and the first day of his visit was characterised by special gestures and warmth. "After spending 8 hours together in Yamanashi, PM Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe depart for Tokyo by Express Train Kaiji," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. The bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai will run a total length of 508 kilometres, of which 21 kilometres will be covered in the tunnel under sea. The cost of the total train project is Rs 1.10 trillion, and Japan is giving a loan of Rs 88,000 crores for the same at a minimal interest of 0.1 per cent, which has to be repaid over 50 years. In a message on the day of the two leaders' summit meeting, Abe said India was driving the region and the world's prosperity as a global power. The day when Japanese Shinkansen bullet trains start running between Mumbai and Ahmedabad through cooperation will mark a shining symbol of Japan-india friendship in the future, Abe said. "Japan is India's partner in railway modernisation, including Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Railway," he said. The two-day summit beginning Sunday will seek to review the progress in ties and deepen strategic dimension of the bilateral relationship. Modi was affectionately received by Abe on his arrival at the Hotel Mount Fuji in Yamanashi prefecture, west of Tokyo. After luncheon, both prime ministers visited the FANUC industrial facility, which specialises in automation. "PM Shinzo Abe and I visited the FANUC Corporation, which has pioneered the usage and application of technology, particularly in robotics," Modi tweeted. Later in the evening, Abe in a special gesture hosted Modi at his personal villa near Lake Kawaguchi in Yamanashi for a private dinner. It was the first time Abe had invited a foreign political leader to his holiday home in the village of Narusawa in the prefecture. "Tete-a-tete in front of a fireplace. Japanese PM Shinzo Abe hosted PM Narendra Modi at his personal villa near Lake Kawaguchi in Yamanashi. PM Modi is the first foreign leader to be invited to the villa," Kumar said in a tweet. Modi will also address the Indian community function in Tokyo and will attend a series of business events and address the business forum. PTI MRJ AKJ MRJ