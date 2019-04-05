Modi accuses oppn of being soft on terrorism, putting people's lives at risk

(Eds: Merges Saharanpur, Amroha rally stories ) Amroha/Saharanpur (UP), Apr 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday accused the opposition of being soft on terrorism, saying these parties are putting peoples lives at risk. Addressing two back-to-back rallies in western Uttar Pradesh, Modi said the opposition parties only agenda is `Modi hatao (remove Modi), and attacked them over the issue of combating terrorism. "Be it the Congress, the SP or the BSP, they have put your lives and the future in danger," the prime minister said. Saharanpur is among the western UP constituencies that go to the polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 11. Polling in Amroha will be held in the following round. The two constituencies have a sizeable presence of Jats, Gujjars and Muslim voters. "After the terrorist attack, should I have remained silent or attacked," he asked the gathering, referring to the February 14 terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama and the retaliatory strike in Pakistan by the Indian Air Force. "Terrorists are being given a reply in their own language, he said.This is not liked by some people who lose sleep when India hits back." When Pakistan is exposed before the world, "these people" start speaking in its favour, he claimed, adding that there is "competition among them to become that countrys hero". He alleged that the previous Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party governments in the state were kind to terror accused, letting them walk free. He claimed terror attacks on innocent people have stopped over the last five years as there is now a chowkidar at the Centre, saying he will go to pataal -- the bowels of the earth -- to get a terrorist. Modi said he did not consider vote banks while dealing with terrorism. He termed the Congress manifesto dhakosla patra (sham document), claiming that the party was against the welfare of the backward classes. "The opposition's only agenda is 'Modi Hatao' (remove Modi). Their only intention is to promote 'vanshvaad' (dynastic politics)," he said at the Saharanpur rally. Saharanpur is going to reject vote bank politics of the SP, the BSP and the Congress. People here trust the BJP," Modi claimed. "They threaten 'boti-boti' (chopping people into pieces) and we talk of the honour of "beti-beti" (daughters)," he said, reminding people of a reported remark by the Saharanpur Congress candidate Imran Masood against him in 2014. "The Congress policy is to honour the "tukde-tukde" gang, he said, repeating the allegation that the opposition party supported those who wanted to break up the country. Modi said the Congress talks about dialogue with people who patronise terrorism and also referred to the Congress suggestion to review the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. The prime minister said the opposition has used the term "chowkidar of the toilets for him. "This is also an honour for me," he added. On the row over penalising instant divorce of Muslim women, he said the SP, the BSP and the Congress will continue to oppose legislation against the practice. He said some forces are creating divisions on the basis of caste. The people of UP gave a befitting reply to such forces in 2014 and 2017, he said referring to the BJP success in the state in the last Lok Sabha and assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party faces an opposition alliance mainly consisting of the SP and the BSP in UP, which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. PTI ABN SMI SMI PTI ASHASH