Modi 'anguished' by demise of Meghalaya Assembly speaker

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed anguish over the demise of Meghalaya Assembly speaker Donkupar Roy, saying he "transformed many lives"."Anguished by the demise of Dr Donkupar Roy, Speaker of the Meghalaya Assembly and former CM of the state. Passionate about Meghalaya's progress, he served the state with great diligence and helped transform many lives," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi.The prime minister expressed condolences to Roy's family and supporters. PTI NAB RHL