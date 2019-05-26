Modi arrives in Ahmedabad, to be felicitated at BJP office

Ahmedabad, May 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here Sunday evening.After garlanding the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel near the airport, Modi drove to the city in a car with BJP president Amit Shah and Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani. Thousands of people lined the roads to greet him. The prime minister is on his first visit to his home state after the Bharatiya Janata Party's massive victory in the Lok Sabha polls. Modi and Shah will be felicitated at the BJP office here in the evening and also address party workers. Modi will then visit his mother Hiraba Modi. PTI PD KRK RHL