Modi assured Centre's support in punishing NRI men deserting wives: Pb women rights body

Chandigarh, Jul 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured full support of the Centre in handling cases wherein NRI men desert their wives after marrying them, Punjab Women Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati said on Thursday.Gulati said she met the prime minister in Delhi on Wednesday and apprised him about the plight of a number of women from Punjab who are deserted by their non-resident Indian (NRI) husbands, within days or months of the marriage. Although the women are promised to be taken to the foreign land, their husbands often fail to keep the promise, leaving the hapless women in the lurch, the official said. "I met the prime minister for nearly 30 minutes. I apprised him of the situation and sought his intervention in getting the accused NRI husbands deported to India," she told reporters here."I made a mention of a few among several cases where young women have been deserted by their NRI husbands. In some cases, women have been forced to bring up their children on their own without any support," Gulati said."The prime minister was very concerned about the issue. He said complaints of similar nature have also been received from other parts of the country like Andhra Pradesh," she said.Modi assured full support of the Centre and also sought suggestions from the state women rights body to effectively tackle the problem."The prime minister also assured to amend the existing law, if a need arose," Gulati added. PTI SUN SRY