Modi 'betrayed' people on promises of jobs, 'depositing' Rs 15: Rahul lakh in accounts: Rahul

(Eds: More quotes, BJP reax) Sagar/ Damoh/ Tikamgarh (MP), Nov 24 (PTI) Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said Saturday Prime Minister Narendra Modi has betrayed the people, claiming that he had not fulfilled promises of providing two crore jobs every year and "depositing" Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts.Gandhi addressed election rallies at Sagar, Damoh and Tikamgarh in the Bundelkhand region of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. The state goes to polls on November 28 and results will be declared on December 11."Modiji has betrayed the people on the issue of providing jobs to two crore people every year and depositing Rs 15 lakh cash into their accounts by bringing (back) black money stashed abroad," Gandhi said in Sagar.Modi, during the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign, had prominently highlighted the issue of black money and had promised to bring it back.The fear of losing the 2019 general elections has created "hatred" in Prime Minister Modi's mind against the Congress, Gandhi said addressing another rally at Damoh later.The Congress chief said while Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks with decency, Modi lacks it whenever he attacks the Congress and his family members."When you hear Modi's speech, he uses wrong words and speaks with hatred... and also speaks lies. The faith reposed by the people and youths in them has broken. Now, when Modi comes, people say he will speak lies," Gandhi said."He (Modi) speaks with hatred about me and my family, but Shivraj uses decent language. Modi doesn't know how to speak decently, but Rahul Gandhi will always maintain decency while speaking. Though Chouhan has indulged in corruption, whenever he says anything against us, he speaks with decency," he said.Chouhan knows that he is contesting this election only to lose. He is going to be defeated. But there is no hatred in his words, the Congress chief said. "There is another person (Modi), who is afraid. The people have lost their faith (in Modi)," Gandhi said while addressing a gathering at Damoh."He (Modi) knows that he is going to be defeated in 2019. This has caused hatred in his heart. Wherever he is going, he is talking with hatred and anger. People know that this man is weak. This fear is converting into hatred. The entire country is watching," he said.Referring to the Vyapam scam, Gandhi said the youth in Madhya Pradesh were deprived of jobs as they did not have money to pay people involved in the scam.Those involved in the scam, included people from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Chouhan's family, he alleged.However, state BJP spokesperson Sarvesh Tiwari said, " Rahul's statement on Vyapam is ridiculous. The matter came up in 2013, and even after that, the BJP won convincingly. It shows that the (Rahul's) allegations have no substance and made out for political purposes.""The CBI and various courts have also given clean chit in the case," he said. Speaking at a rally in Tikamgarh, Gandhi said the slogans of the Modi government had changed after four years in power."Four years go, when Modi used to ask people 'achche din', (good days), they used to reply "aayenge" (will come). Now when we ask the people "chowkidar" (watchman), they reply 'chor hai' (is a thief)," he said.Continuing his attack on Modi, Gandhi said, "Modi said he would become the 'chowkidar' (of people) but he did not tell the people whose 'chowkidar' he would be? He became the chowkidar of Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya."He also accused the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of corruption in implementing the Bundelkhand package.On November 19, 2009, the Centre had approved a special package of Rs 7,266 crore for implementation of drought mitigation strategies in Bundelkhand region which falls in Madhya Pradesh as well as Uttar Pradesh.Under this package, Uttar Pradesh was allocated Rs 3,506 crore while Madhya Pradesh was to receive Rs 3,760 crore over a period of three years from 2009-10 to 2011-12.Narrating how a Congress worker had told him that a village woman has said that a 'tawa' (frying pan) stops working properly after 10 years, Gandhi asked the crowd to ensure the state government is unseated (in the polls).Chouhan has been chief minister since 2005 while the BJP has been in power in the state since 2003.He reiterated his allegations in the purchase of Rafale fighter jets, something that the Centre has continually refuted.