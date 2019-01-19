Modi boards tank at L&T's gun-making facility in Gujarat

Hazira (Guj), Jan 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday boarded a tank while inspecting Larsen and Toubro's Armoured Systems Complex facility here for manufacturing high-end guns.The prime minister shared a brief video of himself standing in a tank on his Twitter handle."Checking out the tanks at L&T's Armoured Systems Complex in Hazira," Modi said in the tweet.The Armoured Systems Complex, which Modi inaugurated earlier in the day, will be the first private facility in the country where the K9 Vajra self-propelled Howitzer guns will be manufactured.The company has set up the Armoured Systems Complex at Hazira, around 30 kilometers from Surat, to manufacture and integrate advanced armoured platforms, such as self-propelled artillery Howitzers, future infantry combat vehicles, future-ready combat vehicles and future main battle tanks. PTI KA PD NSK DIVDIV