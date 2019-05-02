Modi concerned only about businessmen; Cong govt will work for farmers, youth: Rahul

(Eds: Adds quotes) Jaipur, May 2 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday said his partys government will not work for a handful of top businessmen, calling the Prime Minister Narendra Modis masters. We will not run the government for 15 people because they are not our 'malik' (masters), he told a public meeting at Chomu in Jaipur district. These are Narendra Modis master, he said, naming industrialist Anil Ambani and fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi. Polling in most states is over and the result is clear. PM Narendra Modi is going to lose the elections and the Congress government of the farmers and the youth is about to come in, he said. You are our masters and we will do what you will order, he told the gathering. He accused Modi of not talking about the Bharatiya Janata Partys earlier poll promises. He claimed the prime minister had promised Rs 15 lakh in everyones bank account and two crore new jobs. Mentioning the Rafale aircraft deal, Gandhi said he had challenged Modi to a debate on corruption. But he is silent on. The Congress leader also claimed that the prime minister had failed to answer his questions in Parliament. He said the Nyay scheme, which promises income support to the poorest in the country if the Congress comes to power, will boost the countrys economy. Gandhi said he will not claim it will create two crore employment opportunities, but added that factories will restart, lakhs of youth will get jobs. Modi has handcuffed the youth, we want to set your hands free, he said. If young people want to start a business no permissions will be required from any government office for three years, he said. Taking a swipe at the prime minister, Gandhi said when Modi gives a speech there is a teleprompter in front of him warning him not to speak about the youth or the farmers. Referring to what he has claimed are existing vacancies, Gandhi said as soon the Congress comes to power the youth will get 22 lakh government jobs. Amid the shouting of the 'Chowkidar chor hai' slogan, Gandhi said that the watchmans biggest theft was the Rs. 30,000 crore which he stole from the Indian Air Force and gave to industrialist Anil Ambani. The reference was to the Congress claim that the Reliance Group has unfairly bagged a contract worth this amount from French company Dassault in related deals after the Modi government signed the Rafale contract. The allegation has been denied by the government and the Ambani Group. He claimed the second theft by Modi was writing off loans taken by 15 people, but not those by the farmers and small and medium businessmen. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress president Sachin Pilot were among the other party leaders who attended the rally. PTI SDA ASHASH