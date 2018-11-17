Modi condoles demise of veteran ad guru Alyque Padamsee

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday condoled the demise of veteran ad maker and theatre personality Alyque Padamsee, describing him as a wonderful communicator. Padamsee, who played the role of Jinnah in the Richard Attenborough's award-winning film "Gandhi", died on Saturday at the age of 90. "Saddened by the demise of Alyque Padamsee. A wonderful communicator, his extensive work in world of advertising will always be remembered. His contribution to theatre was also noteworthy," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet quoting Modi. PTI NAB SNESNE