Modi congratulates Boris Johnson on becoming Britain's new PM

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming the new prime minister of the United Kingdom."I wish you success and look forward to working with you to further strengthen India UK partnership in all spheres," Modi tweeted.Johnson officially assumed the office of the prime minister on Wednesday, a day after his landslide victory in the Conservative Party leadership contest. PTI NAB IJT
