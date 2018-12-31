Modi conveys heartiest congratulations to Bangla PM on her stunning electoral victory

(Eds: Updating with more details) New Delhi/Dhaka, Dec 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday conveyed his "heartiest congratulations" to Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina on her landslide victory in the parliamentary elections and expressed confidence that ties between the two countries will continue to flourish under her "far-sighted" leadership.In a telephonic conversation, Modi reiterated to her the priority India attaches to Bangladesh, calling it a central pillar of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, the Ministry of External Affairs said.Hasina lead her Awami League to a landslide victory for a record third consecutive term. The Awami League-led grand alliance won 288 seats in the 300-member Parliament. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has telephoned PM Sheikh Hasina earlier this morning to convey his heartiest congratulations on the decisive results of the election. He expressed confidence that the partnership between India and Bangladesh will continue to flourish under her far-sighted leadership," the MEA said in a statement.Hasina also thanked the prime minister for being the first leader to call her to convey his greetings."The PM also reiterated the priority India attaches to Bangladesh as a neighbour, a close partner for regional development, security and cooperation, and a central pillar in Indias 'Neighbourhood First' policy," the MEA said.The MEA said the conversation was very cordial, fully reflecting the close and traditionally friendly relations between India and Bangladesh.It said India warmly congratulated the people of Bangladesh for reaffirming their faith in democracy, development and the vision of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."PM Sheikh Hasina thanked Prime Minister for being the first leader to call her to convey congratulations. She also thanked India for their consistent and generous support which has benefited Bangladeshs development, and appreciated PM's reiteration of this commitment," the MEA said. In Dhaka, the press secretary of Bangladesh PM, Ihsanul Karim, told PTI that during the conversation, Modi said that "Hasina's victory was the reflection of Bangladesh's stunning development under her dynamic leadership.""Prime Minister Modi assured her of India's continued support to Bangladesh's developmental strides," the official added. PTI MPB AR RT