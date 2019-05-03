Modi deceived youths by promising 2 crore jobs: Rahul

(Eds: Adding details) /R Bharatpur (R'than), May 3 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of deceiving youths by promising 2 crore jobs and leaving them unemployed. Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, Gandhi said the Congress would deposit Rs 72,000 annually through its proposed the minimum income scheme, Nyay, in the people's bank accounts "opened" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an apparent reference to the Jan Dhan Yojana. "Forget about Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts, he (Modi) did not deposit even Rs 5. He thinks that people of the country do not understand anything. He kept assuring that money will come in bank accounts he had opened," Gandhi said. "He (Modi) deceived youths the most by promising 2 crore jobs and left lakhs of them jobless," Gandhi said, adding that the Congress would provide /R22 lakh government jobs within a year of coming to power and 10 lakh jobs at the panchayat level. The Congress chief said issues like corruption, farmers, employment were common in Modi's speeches five years ago, saying such things were not heard in the prime minister's speeches now./R "I will not lie here that jobs to 2 crore people will be provided," Gandhi said. "But the Nyay scheme will restart the Indian economy, factories will restart, lakhs of youth will get jobs." /RThe Congress leader said the economy suffered due to demonetisation as people stopped purchasing goods, saying it led to closure of factories and workers lost jobs. "As soon as the Nyay scheme will begin, you will be able purchase (goods) like before. Someone will buy shoes, shirts and so on. Factories will restart and the youths will get jobs," he said. "Modi ji gave crores of rupees to Anil Ambani, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi after snatching money from the common people, poor by implementing the GST and demonetisation, and the economy slowed down," Gandhi claimed. He also pointed out to the Congress' manifesto proposal of bringing a separate budget for farmers and making loan default by them a civil offence. Gandhi reiterated that the election was a battle between two ideologies, comparing Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah to "hatred and division", and the Congress to "brotherhood and truth". PTI AGHMB