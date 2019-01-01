Modi demolishes opposition's motivated agenda, narrative: BJP

(Eds: Updating with more reaction) New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completely demolished the "motivated agenda" of opposition parties with his comprehensive interview broadcast Tuesday by television channels, the BJP said.Hitting back at the Congress after the opposition party dubbed the interview as "fixed" and dared Modi to face a press conference, BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said it is not surprising that it was "desperately working overtime" to negate the positive message of the prime minister's comments. "It is a comprehensive, detailed and candid interview in which the PM has spoken on a wide range of issues that have been in the media space for some time. This interview completely demolishes the motivated agenda of opposition parties and vested interests that seek to malign the sterling performance of his government," Kohli said.Echoing similar sentiments, another BJP spokesperson, Shahnawaz Hussain, said, "All the false narratives that the opposition was trying to build for many months were demolished by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in just one interview. That's the power of truth and commitment." The reaction of the BJP spokespersons came after the Congress attacked Modi for his interview, broadcast by several TV channels, claiming that it was full of rhetoric and there was neither mention of the ground realities nor any concern for promises made. PTI KR JTR PYK JTR ANBANB