Modi doesn't know country run by people, not by one man: Rahul

Baloda Bazar, Nov 13 (PTI) Congress President RahulGandhi Tuesday launched a diatribe against Prime MinisterNarendra Modi for "misleading" people on India's development.Addressing a rally here ahead of the second phase ofpolling in the state on November 20, Gandhi said as per Modi,development of the country began only after 2014, when hebecame the prime minister."He (Modi) doesn't even know that the country is runby the people and not by a single man. He insults you bymaking such comments," the Congress president said.Demonetisation and implementation of the Goods andServices Tax (GST) was aimed to break the back of small andmedium businesses, Gandhi said. Congress will encourage youthto do business and get loan facility from banks, he added.The Congress is not against big industrialists, but ifgovernment gives them benefit, small and medium businessshould not be neglected, he said."Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya fled thecountry with thousands of crores of rupees belonging to thepeople of India. PM Modi does nothing to bring them back tothe country and doesn't utter a word on the issue," he said.He claimed the CBI director was removed from his postat 1 am to stop a probe into the Rafale deal. "If there is aninvestigation, only two names will come up: Narendra Modi andAnil Ambani. Modi is scared of a probe," he said.Gandhi claimed Anil Ambani was chosen over HAL forthe Rafale deal despite HAL having 70 years experience inmanufacturing fighter aircraft."Anil Ambani didn't have the experience. He may nothave made even a paper aeroplane," he said.Gandhi said there is an undercurrent in favour of theCongress in the 18 constituencies of Chhattisgarh which wentto polls Monday.Results from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthanand other poll-bound states will go in favour of the Congress,he said.Chhattisgarh is rich in resources, the Congresspresident said, adding the "dream of the state was broken dueto the misrule" of the BJP government.Promising a "people's government" in Chhattisgarh ifvoted to power, he said people want a government which listensto their "Mann ki Baat"."Instead of working for a few industrialists, Congresswill work for development of agriculture, education and healthin the state," Gandhi said.